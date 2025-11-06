Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Convoy Attacked with Stones, Shoes, and Cow Dung; ‘Murdabad’ Slogans Raised 2

Tension flared in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Thursday after the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, the BJP candidate from the constituency, came under attack allegedly by RJD supporters during the first phase of polling.

According to eyewitnesses, Sinha’s convoy was ambushed in Khoriari village, where a mob reportedly pelted stones, hurled slippers, and flung cow dung at his vehicle while chanting “Vijay Sinha Murdabad” slogans. The attackers surrounded the Deputy CM’s vehicle, attempting to block his passage.

In a tense phone call to the district’s Superintendent of Police (SP), Sinha demanded immediate action and reinforcements. “I am here at the village. The crowd is getting closer. Send Special Forces now. The SP is weak and cowardly. They are not letting the Deputy CM move. They have hurled stones and cow dung,” Sinha said.

The Deputy CM squarely blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the violence. “These are RJD goons. Look at their hooliganism, and they’re doing this even without being in power. They threatened my polling agent early this morning and stopped voters from coming out,” he alleged.

The confrontation occurred as voting was underway across 121 constituencies in Bihar. Following the incident, additional police forces were deployed to restore order in the area.

Speaking to reporters later, Sinha said the attack was evidence of the RJD’s intent to return the state to ‘jungle raj’ if it comes to power. “They threw slippers, cow dung, and stones at my convoy. The administration remained silent despite my complaints. Their workers tried to capture a polling booth. We will be filing a complaint with the Election Commission,” he said.

The incident has heightened tensions in Lakhisarai, with BJP leaders condemning the attack and demanding strict action against those involved.