Bikinis, Brides and Bumps – The Big News

The wedding and vacation season is here. All of us are ready to enjoy the big fat Indian weddings after a long pandemic period. For most of us, the number one reason to attend weddings is the delicious food. The best delicacies to be served on our platter. Not to forget, this season is a fascinating one for those who die for some gossip. These are the people, who rather than relaxing or taking a vacation by themselves, love to spend time stalking and following others’ lives. Not just from Bollywood, but today every person from the glam world makes headlines. Indians seem to be over-obsessed with bikinis, brides and baby bumps.

December is here, soon Instagram will flood with celebrities’ pictures from Goa, Mauritius, Bali, Thailand, and of course, Maldives. Then we will obsess over them for days. Scroll down the numerous memes made on them. And, end up being bored and disappointed. Actors will post their beach pictures in bikinis and half of the internet will go crazy looking at the ‘perfect’ body shape while the rest half will just stare creepily at it.

Virat-Anushka’s, Ranveer-Deepika’s were some of the over-hyped weddings in Bollywood. In recent times, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their love story away from the world. Though, their wedding news is already doing rounds on social media in the form of memes and pictures. It takes no time for trolls to perform their job. Just a matter of time and we’ll get to see reels with clips from their wedding with ‘Din Shagna Da’ playing in the background. For those who desperately want to see their wedding, here’s some good news. They have decided to live stream their wedding on Amazon Prime.

Another such hot topic is celebrity’s kids and baby bumps. Probably, we all remember the famous black dress with white polka dots that Anushka Sharma wore in a picture showing her baby bump. Coincidentally, a few more celebrities’ pictures flaunting their baby bump in similar dresses were seen on social media. We still remember these minor details; this is the level of hype that is created.

How much is a picture worth? In the B-town, the highest amount for a photograph is paid not for the Kapoors, for actresses, or shirtless photographs. Taimur Ali Khan, the munchkin who himself might not be aware of it, is the answer to this question. Back in 2018, the paparazzi revealed that Taimur Ali Khan’s picture tops the list for Rs. 1500/- per picture. Karan Johar also confirmed stating that his picture is probably traded for a much higher price.

Often the media is blamed for covering their issues overly. The media goes over the fence sometimes and makes a big fuss over it. But there’s another side to the coin. We fail to understand that there is a high demand for such news in the public. Only if there is a demand, then can such news survive.

Right to Privacy listed under article 21 of the Indian constitution seems to be forbidden for celebrities. There have been several times when the paparazzi have gone to extreme levels. By following celebrities, breaking into their private spaces, etc. without their wish. This distracts the lay public from other issues and showcases it as the only important thing.

