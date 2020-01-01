A 60-year-old business man who was allegedly inserting a candle inside a 25 year old woman’s private part was arrested recently. As per the Bandra police, the accused was identified as Salim Qureshi, a resident of Bandra area.

Police said that the victim who hails from Uttar Pradesh had come to Mumbai after she had an argument with his husband. Meanwhile she met the accused in Mumbai who offered her a job as a housemaid. Prima facie of the case says that the accused raped the woman repeatedly at his flat in Bandra over a period of the last 15 days. On December 28, when the woman was sleeping in the hall after finishing her chores, Qureshi took a candle and forcibly inserted the same in her private part. This caused bleeding.

After that, he took the victim to Bhabha hospital in Bandra. During the check upon Monday, the victim told the doctor about the incident following which an FIR was lodged against the accused. Police said Qureshi was produced before a Court on Tuesday.