BJP Alleges AAP Shielding Illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshis to Manipulate Delhi Elections

With just two days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of patronizing illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in the capital. The party alleged that this is leading to demographic manipulation, impacting the electoral process and displacing local migrant workers.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) study, claiming that Purvanchal and other Indian migrant workers in Delhi were losing low-paying jobs to illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi “infiltrators.” He further alleged that AAP is playing a crucial role in protecting them, helping them obtain fake voter IDs to influence elections.

According to Patra, the study—prepared by Professor Manuradha Chaudhary and others—suggests that an informal network of brokers and religious preachers is involved in facilitating the illegal influx of migrants and procuring fake documents for them. He further claimed that these “infiltrators” are contributing to rising crime rates and that the electoral process is being manipulated in their favor.

As of now, AAP has not responded to these allegations.