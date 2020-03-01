Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has stated that just like by inciting violence in Delhi, the BJP wanted to incite unrest in Mumbai, but since Uddhav Thackeray is the Chief Minister of the State, they failed to achieve their objective here. Awhad was addressing a meet of the NCP party workers at Somaiya grounds, Chunabhatti, Sion where he said this.

Awhad targeted the BJP for its failure to control the Delhi violence. BJP is indulging in politics of communalism and trying to create a rift in the society and the Delhi violence is the right example of this. The minister also slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for maintaining silence over the violence that rocked the capital between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act protestors.

When AV spoke to NCP MLC Vidya Chavan she said, “This violence has been sponsored by the central government. Amit Shah is responsible for the violence in Delhi. They want to defame Muslims by hook or crook. BJP is resorting to violence to hide its failures.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is keen to replicate the Delhi violence pattern across the country, Awhad observed. At a time when the unemployment is increasing in the country and economic growth has fallen, the BJP is trying to hide its failures by inciting violence in Delhi. Awhad compared the Delhi violence to the 2002 Godhra violence. BJP has been receiving flak from the opposition for mismanaging the economy.

BJP spokesperson Vishwas Pathak said, “BJP doesn’t indulge in such low-level politics. How can BJP incite violence when the US President was on a visit to India? We demand that strict action should be taken against the accused responsible for violence.”

The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the violence that erupted in north-east Delhi. The death toll in the violence has gone up to 42. More than 250 people have sustained injuries in the clashes. Police have registered 13 cases for provocative posts on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The violence which started as minor clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors has grown into full blown violence between the Hindus and the Muslims. Mosques, shops and homes of Muslims were attacked. Hindu rioters had stopped journalists covering the violence and were asked about their religion. Congress and NCP have already demanded Amit Shah’s resignation for his failure to maintain peace.