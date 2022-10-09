Rahul Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray, Ram Kadam, BJP, Protest | Image: Screengrab/Youtube

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ stirred a controversy after he made remarks about the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

While addressing a gathering, the Congress leader said, “Veer Savarkar worked for the British and also received a stipend for the same.”

After the remarks came in, the opposition has come down heavily on Gandhi, condemning his statement and demanding an apology for insulting Savarkar.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam was protesting in Mumbai and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi. He also said, “The Congress leader does not know the facts of Veer Savarkar and the Indian history.”

Kadam further slammed the former CM Uddhav Thackeray and said, “Why is Thackeray silent on this issue? Has he sidelined himself from the Hindutva ideology?”

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis also said, “Veer Savarkar is an inspiration for the freedom struggle and the Congress leader should apologize for his remarks.”

Sachin Sawant, Congress leader, told Afternoon Voice, “The BJP has a lot of misconceptions about Savarkar and his history, but the truth can’t be hidden.”

“The Congress leaders have always been criticizing the Savarkar and their leaders are unaware of his role in the freedom fight and they also lack knowledge about his history,” said BJP leader Bhalchandra Shirsat.