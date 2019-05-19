The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar said on Sunday that BJP should expel Sadhvi Pragya Singh from the party. He strongly condemned her controversial remark describing assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

Nitish Kumar made it clear that his party would not tolerate such things. His party JD(U) is a strong ally of BJP. Nitish said that Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. People will not like if anyone talks about Nathuram Godse in this manner. He was talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Patna. It falls under Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, where Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha is giving a very tough fight to Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad.

The Chief Minister of Bihar said that it is an internal matter of the BJP but so far as country or ideology is concerned, there is no question of tolerating such things. In reply to a query, Kumar said that he has never compromised over 3Cs “crime, corruption and communalism”.

It is notable that Sadhvi Pragya Singh kicked a row by describing Godse as ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot). However, she apologised over this remark after being pulled up by her party.