The wait is finally over for the BJP as former union minister and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has packed up his bags from the Congress and formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other BJP senior party leaders.

The development comes a day after when Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi shortly before he sent in his resignation letter to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“Having been a primary member of the Congress party for last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this path has been drawing out over the last year,” Scindia said in his resignation letter.

Scindia, along with his 22 Congress MLAs quit the party on Tuesday. With this, Scindia has formally ended his nearly two decade association with the Congress party. The exit of Scindia, has left the Congress on the verge of losing power in Madhya Pradesh.

After Scindia joined his party, BJP president JP Nadda said, “It’s an occasion of immense happiness for us. Today we remember Rajmata who was instrumental in laying the foundation of our party.”

In his resignation Scindia said his aim has always been to serve people and politics is only a means to fulfil that.

After joining BJP, Scindia said, “I consider myself lucky that I have got a platform to serve the nation. I thank PM Modi. Not once but twice, he has got a massive mandate from the public. I believe nation’s future is secure in his hands.”

The episode has jolted the Congress party in and out. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot has criticised the BJP for the “Horse-trading” exercise in Madhya Pradesh.

The poaching of the 22 MLAs along with Jyotiraditya Scindia is the replication of the event that took place during the formation of the Maharashtra government. The exit of Scindia from the Congress has certainly made a room for the junior Congress leadership who precisely want to lift their political careers.

This act is a wake-up call for the Congress Party as there are several junior Congress leaders like Sachin Pilot of Rajasthan, Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana, Milind Deora from South Mumbai, Jitin Prasada of Uttar Pradesh and RPN Singh who have the potential to upscale their careers in the political space. Categorically, the Indian National Congress party has to control their state senior leadership for any further political debacle.