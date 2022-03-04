The time for accepting any letters, complaints, and statements by Mumbai’s civic body has been extended till 5 pm from the earlier time of 4.30 pm in all its departments.

RTI activist Anil Galgali had requested an extension of time from BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. It was also mentioned in his letter, that the time for receiving letters should be extended by the corporation’s headquarter and other establishments.

In a letter addressed to Commissioner, Galgali also urged that BMC offices should conduct office work from Monday to Friday.

“The trouble and frustration, the citizens usually face will be saved if the time for accepting the letter is prolonged till 6 pm,” said Galgali.

Sandhya Vhatkar, Chief Staff Officer, General Administration Department and BMC informed Anil Galgali that All department heads/assistant commissioners have been instructed to accept letters, complaints, statements etc. from the citizens in the inward and outward sub-division of the administrative office of BMC till 5 pm.

Instructions have been given to all the Heads of Departments / Assistant Commissioners to put up such panels on the front of the office so that they can be seen clearly by the citizens.