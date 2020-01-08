BoycottChhapaak: Social media reacts to Nadeem Khan’s name change to Rajesh in movie

Mumbai Social media mongers have appealed people to boycott the Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak for two reasons; one because the Bollywood actress was seen outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi recently.

Deepika was in New Delhi to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak that also stars Vikrant Massey as the male lead. The actress joined a protest against violence in the JNU campus. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.

While Deepika Padukone is yet to speak about the violence at JNU, the actor earlier on Wednesday told media, “If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward. I feel proud about it that people are coming out, be it on the streets or wherever they are, they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important.” This visit has not gone well with right-wingers.

The second reason is that in reality, the guy who threw acid on Laxmi Agarwal was Nadeem Khan, in the movie. His name has been changed as Rajesh in the film. The movie is based on a real life story.

The name change from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh has not gone well, this is translated as pro- Hindu propaganda. Deepika Padukone has been widely attacked and trolled on social media. But many acid attack victims came forward in her support requesting people not to boycott the movie.

Acid attack victim Anshu Rajput has asked people not to boycott the movie as this has shown the struggle of acid attack survivors. She said, “Just because Deepika stood with JNU students, one should not ban the movie, look at the larger subject, this is story of we the survivors.”

“No matter which political party you support, do you support violence? Don’t visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up? We can’t sit on the fence any longer. Kudos to Deepika Padukone for showing up and all those who spoke for speaking up. This is not the time to stay quiet,” said Sonakshi Sinha.

“More power to Deepika Padukone, can’t wait to watch Chhapaak tonight. United we stand,” said Bhumi Pednekar.

“There comes a tipping point in everyone’s life. I guess the violence in JNU was Deepika’s. Salutations Deepika, the country will remember this act of courage,” filmmaker Aparna Sen stated.

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar said, “More power to Deepika and thank you for your solidarity and support. You might be abused or trolled today, but history will remember you for your courage and standing by the idea of India.”

Another acid attack survivor Azam Mazaher told Afternoon Voice, “JNU and acid attack survivors are two different issues. Deepika has every right to stand where she wants and with whom she can, but boycotting the movie means disrespecting the spirit of victims”