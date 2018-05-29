Kim thinks he is the King and Trump is blowing his own Trumpet which is a bad news for the world peace. US President Donald Trump is acting silly by cancelling his summit with North Korean President Kim Jong where a possible deal could have been struck to stop nuclear tests and demolition of nuclear weapons which one day could even end life on earth. Both Trump and Kim Jong are irrational leaders who listen to none and act weirdly at times which is not a good sign. Today, we are living in the nuclear age where even a slight misunderstanding or action on part of any world leader can prove doomsday for the globe.

Solutions to any problem can be found by peace talks and every effort must be made to keep the doors of peace talks open. Trump and Kim should meet in the presence of global leaders who should pressurise both to not just behave rationally but also show commitment so that life on earth can exist for centuries to come!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)