By-poll loss is a boon in disguise for BJP to strategies for its election prospects afresh before the father of all polls in 2019. In unity lies strength and opposition unites for power without agenda was responsible for their victory in the just concluded by-elections where NDA led by BJP fared dismally. It is not the end of the road for Prime Minister Modi and his party which has whole year to retrospect the reasons of their debacle and take corrective measures to overturn the losses.

The road won’t be easy for the Congress and it’s new allies as they have leadership vacuum with leaders of all possible allies dreaming of becoming the groom. Too many cooks spoil the broth and UPA could easily crumble at the slightest bait the ruling party could offer as money is a big game changer in Indian politics.

Prime Minister Modi remains hot favourite by miles to return to power next year through the margins of seats won could shrink.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)