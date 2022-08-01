Image: Agencies

Under the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, the District Sports Officer, Mumbai Suburban, is inviting applications from the meritorious sportspersons (male, female and disabled sportspersons) and sports mentors of Mumbai Suburban District for the District Sports Award for the year 2021-22.

District sports awards are given to meritorious sportspersons, and sports guides in the district to appreciate their work/contribution and to encourage them.

For the year 2021-22, meritorious athletes (men, women and disabled athletes) and sports mentors will be awarded.

The award eligibility criteria are as follows. Sports Mentor Award: The applicant applying for the award should have resided in the concerned district for 15 consecutive years in Maharashtra.

Should have completed 35 years of age. Should have worked as Sports Guide for 10 years continuously. Performance in that district will be taken into consideration for scoring.

Also, sports guides who have produced at least state and national medal winners in the senior category as well as junior school, rural and women (Khelo India) medal winners up to the national level in the last ten years will be eligible for the award.