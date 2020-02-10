Calligraphy is a visual art related to writing

Over the years, we have moved a long way from writing on stones and leaves to now using computers, threatening traditional pen-and-paper writing practices like calligraphy. Calligraphy is the design and execution of lettering with a broad tip instrument, brush or other writing instruments.

It is quite imperative to note that one must follow some basic methods to write and possess best handwriting. Handwriting reflects your mind and number of old timers got their job just because their handwriting was too good. It is necessary to hold ones pen diagonally at a 30 to 60 degree angle. A calligraphy pen is not used quite the same way as a regular pen. Don’t twist the nib as you write and try to be patient while writing and not to scribble. Lead the nib backwards or sideways across the paper to get the best impression with your artistic mind. Apply light pressure and do not overwrite. Keep your lines parallel.

Typefaces are always telling us something. We receive information through typography. Type influences us, adds coloring to words, sets a mood and atmosphere, assists, teaches, scares us, brings us joy and inspires us. Typography is, foremost, an information medium. At the same time, it fulfills social functions and acts as an indicator of the age it belongs to. The contemporary world has its own rhythm, aesthetic and philosophy; while we are changing, everything is changing around us. In studying historical lettering in calligraphy, we can understand the character and potential of a writing instrument, and, as a result, we can manage its expressive means.

Handwriting is an art form. Just like painting, drawing and sketching, this art can be developed by individuals with some effort. The thrills of calligraphy are too many. Type design and calligraphy should be made main subjects in fine arts colleges rather than be offered as electives in your curriculum. Indian calligraphy is the Indian tradition of calligraphy. The art form has served multiple purposes since its inception in the second century BCE, including the duplication of religious texts and as a form of basic communication.

There was a bigger goal to this style of language than just to communicate with one another. There was no one true form of communication before this was created and calligraphy helped to guide community members to connect in more than one aspect of life, that was not just language. A rich heritage of calligraphy was embraced as this was a time before printing technology was accessible to Indian counties. This brought people closer together as they began to communicate in the same ways. While it may be used as an art form today, it was essential for communication before the 16th century. Mumbai-based master calligrapher Achyut Palav paints visuals with letters of the alphabet.

There are only easy methods. Practice goes behind the speed and finish of the strokes, be it on paper, umbrella or fabric. Ensure that the brush is clean and in good condition. There is no rule. Just go with the flow. Artist’s use of calligraphy has a sense of mystery. While we may not necessarily be able to read the text, the form and titles of the works is self explanatory but do leave room for one’s own experiences with conversation. Writing is not just a way of presenting thoughts and ideas; your own handwriting can also become an important design tool. Just how, though, do you conjure up expressive, creative results simply by putting pen to paper? If you find yourself asking that very question, you have come to the right place! Our aim is to show you how to lend more expression to your own handwriting and to show you both the theoretical and practical basics of calligraphy using edding calligraphy markers.

Happy writing!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)