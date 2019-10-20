MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been a controversial politician. He parted his ways from the Shiv Sena in 2006 and founded his own party ‘Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’. Raj Thackeray is known for raising the issues of ‘Marathi Manoos’ and targeting people from UP and Bihar. He believes that the migration from these states has worsened the problems of Mumbai. In 2009 Maharashtra assembly elections, his party won 13 seats but in 2014, it could win only one seat. Thus, in the 2019 polls, Raj Thackeray and MNS are struggling to save their ground.

When our correspondent Nikhil Sagare spoke to MNS spokesperson Sachin More he said, “MNS has raised the PMC bank issue. We had met PMC bank officials and later on they raised the withdrawal limit to Rs 40,000. We will take future course of action after election.”

Raj Thackeray has become self-made patron of ‘Marathi Manoos’. It is seen that people of different organisations used to meet him and raise their issues before him. Recently, the depositors of the Punjab and Maharashtra cooperative (PMC) bank met Raj Thackeray on Saturday and apprised him of the scam that happened in the bank. The depositors told him that they are facing financial problems as their money is stuck. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed restrictions on withdrawal of amounts from the accounts after the scam. But Raj Thackeray is not in power nor has any power to find any solution and implement it. As per reports, he assured the depositors to raise their issues in his rallies. Interestingly, Saturday was the last day for campaigning in the state assembly elections. Similarly, BSNL workers also met Raj Thackeray and apprised him of their issues. But BSNL or PMC issues are beyond the ambit of Raj Thackeray so he could be just listening and protesting with them.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “People have lost faith in the government. They are aware that this government doesn’t work for the welfare of the common man. BJP had said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will look into this matter but no breakthrough has been achieved. Even though four people have lost their lives, the government has failed to resolve this matter. We will take up this matter and may also hold protests in the interest of depositors.”

In democracy, every political party or leader can raise the issues related to people or a section of society. In any crisis, people approach these parties or leaders and raise their issues. In return, they assure people to raise the issue before competent authorities and get it solved. In any healthy democratic country, it happens and it is a normal democratic process. Nothing is wrong in it. But some leaders make a mockery of democracy. They put their welfare before the welfare of citizens. They are supposed to solve the problems of common man. But they did not do so. Such leaders only bake their breads on the fire of politics.

In August 2019, the ED interrogated MNS chief in a money laundering case. After this, he remained almost silent. Political parties like NCP began questioning his silence. The boat of Raj Thackeray is sinking as his party MNS is continuously losing its ground. So, how can he save the sinking depositors of the PMC bank whose deposits are endangered? Many depositors died of heart attacks.