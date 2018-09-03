American rapper Cardi B is in awe of her baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus, as evident by a still shared by the new mom of her little one.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘I like it’ singer posted a close-up of her touching her baby’s hands, and captioned the post ‘I needed a girl like you.’

The rapper had also shared a video of her feeding Kulture on her Instagram story.

The singer has always kept her baby girl as the first priority. In July, she pulled out of her 24k Magic tour with singer Bruno Mars to understand the ‘whole mommy thing.’

Recently, Cardi B’s husband and rapper Offset, who is a tattoo enthusiast, inked his left jaw with his daughter Kulture’s name. On the right cheek is his youngest son’s name and on his shoulder, his eldest son’s name.