CBI Court Frames Cheating and Corruption Charges Against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC Case

The Rouse Avenue Court has framed criminal conspiracy and cheating charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC hotel tender case.

A special CBI court in Delhi on Monday framed charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and others in connection with the IRCTC hotel tender case, clearing the way for trial at Rouse Avenue Courts.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne passed the order after all accused pleaded not guilty. Lalu Prasad, who appeared in court on a wheelchair, along with Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, faces charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Indian Penal Code, in addition to offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as Railway Minister, two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri were leased to Sujata Hotels through a manipulated tender process. In return, prime land parcels were allegedly transferred at undervalued rates to a company linked to his family.

The defence has dismissed the allegations as politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing. The court proceedings were held in person as per earlier directions mandating the presence of the accused.

With charges now framed, the case will move into the evidence stage unless a higher court intervenes. The court recorded that all accused pleaded not guilty and will face trial for offences related to corruption, conspiracy, and cheating.

The CBI claims the alleged quid pro quo occurred between 2004 and 2009, involving undervalued land transfers and undue benefits to a private firm. The prosecution will now present evidence to support the charges, while the defence plans to challenge the credibility of the tender and valuation processes.