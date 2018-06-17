There will be no extension of ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Sunday.

The Home Ministry has directed security forces to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings.

“Government will continue with its endeavour to create an environment free of terror and violence in Jammu and Kashmir,” a release by the Home Ministry read.

“It is important that all sections of peace-loving people come together to isolate the terrorists and motivate those who have been misguided to return to the path of peace,” it added.

On May 17, the Central Government took the decision that security forces will not conduct offensive operations in the state during the holy month of Ramzan.

This decision was taken in the interests of the people, in order to provide them with a conducive atmosphere to observe Ramzan.

The ministry, in the statement, further hailed the security forces for displaying exemplary restraint during the period.

“It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative. While the Security Forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and Security Forces, resulting in deaths and injuries,” the ministry said.