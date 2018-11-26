Channing Tatum has officially become the cutest dad in Hollywood, after he was seen spending his Sunday afternoon making homemade slime with his daughter, Everly.

The ‘Magic Mike’ actor took to his Instagram account to document his fun and sticky afternoon with a series of Instagram stories. In the first video, Everly puts her hand in the bucket full of pink, beaded slime and lifts them out of with the slime trailing down her little hands. Tatum can be heard in the background saying “Ewwwwww”.

“I really need to get this off,” the 5-year-old replied. “We’re never getting this off,” Tatum said sounding hopeless.

In the following story, the Hollywood actor can be heard saying “I don’t want to touch it,” while holding the camera over the slime bucket.

“I made it less touchy,” Everly responded. By less touchy, the little one obviously meant “less sticky”.

Failing to avoid the inevitable, the series of stories ended with Tatum’s hands covered in slime as he tried to get it off. “Okay, this is a two-hand job, bye,” he concluded.

The Hollywood actor shares the 5-year old with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Earlier in April, Tatum and Dewan announced their separation almost after nine years of marriage. The two had been together since 2006 when they met on the sets of the film ‘Step Up’.