A motorwoman operating a local train in Mumbai in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis has garnered praise from the Central Railway, which tweeted an image of Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade operating the train, wearing a face shield and mask. The CSMT-Panvel local train that carried essential staff was operated by Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade on the harbour line in Maharashtra’s capital. Applauding Manisha on Twitter, the Central Railways urged passengers to observe safety precautions while travelling in local trains in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Mrs. Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, Motorwoman with face shield & mask, driving CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line carrying essential staff as identified by the State Govt.

Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert ! pic.twitter.com/6yUyPEa9Lh — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 19, 2020

Central Railways also shared an advisory for those commuting on the train. “Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in the local train. Be Safe, Be Alert!”. The local trains re-started operations on June 15 after being shut for 84 days due to the lockdown restrictions.

The woman power has always cheered Indian Railways, CSTM, Central Railway. Surekha Shankar Yadav (born 2 September 1965) is a first female loco pilot (train driver) of the Indian Railways in India, She became India’s first female train driver in 1988. Mumtaz née Maqsood Ahmed Kazi also is an Indian train engineer who is also regarded as the first Indian woman to drive a diesel engine train. In fact, she is also Asia’s first woman locomotive driver. … Mumtaz was born and raised in Mumbai, the commercial capital. In 2010, Priti Kumari piloted a local train of Mumbai, becoming the first motorwoman of Western Railway (WR) to do so. Kumari, who hails from Bihar, drove the 2:29 pm local between Churchgate and Borivali and was guided by a chief loco inspector. Kumari is also the first woman in Indian Railways to gain direct entry to the post. On the Central Railway, moto women like Surekha Yadav, the first motorwoman in Asia, worked her way up from the post of assistant driver. The women power of railways, have made not of name for services by their exceptional contributions.

Mumbai’s first air-conditioned (AC) suburban local was operated by two motorwomen – Mumtaz Kazi and Manisha Maske. The two motorwomen were trained along with 100 other employees to operate the new local, which was functional in 2019 January after trial runs. All these fairer sides of railways not only drove the trains but the heart of Mumbaikar too.