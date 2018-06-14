As BJP in Chhattisgarh enters in the final stage before the upcoming Assembly polls, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has geared up for his public addressing in Chhattisgarh again this year, after his first visit on April 14 for the inauguration of health centre under Ayushman Bharat Scheme. In the midst of BJP’s unpleasant electoral environment, Modi has chosen the same old way to woo the voters by offering freebies, especially to the beneficiaries. Here a question arises, is Modi trying to fill in the gap that the state government has failed to execute in Chhattisgarh under CM Raman Singh’s three tenures. Instead, the government failed to resolve the issues faced by the people in education, farming, health sector, job opportunities, Naxalites, and terror attacks etc.

Chhattisgarh BJP president Dharamlal Kaushik commented, “As a ruling party, it is our duty to go forward with the developmental agenda. If we work for the welfare of the people, not only citizens will derive benefit out of it but the government and party too will stand to gain. Particularly, talking about development in tribal areas, we give minimum support price for farmers from Rs 400 to Rs 2,500 for the vendor of tendu leaves. We are focusing on children’s nutrition, education and health as well.”

The Prime Minister on Thursday first inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Naya Raipur Smart City. Later, Modi visited the Bhilai Steel Plant, where he inaugurated a modernised and expanded part of the steel plant. Amidst this, PM distributed laptops, certificates, and cheques etc. to the beneficiaries under various schemes along with addressing a public meeting. During the same event, he laid the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai. Moreover, he unveiled the commencement of phase-2 of BharatNet (Bharat Broadband Network Limited) which envisages connecting Gram Panchayats with an underground optical fibre network.

While the Raman Singh-led government in Chhattisgarh claims that the state witnessed rapid growth during his tenure with asserting infrastructural developments, constructing proper roads and bridges and electricity in the rural areas, on the contrary, the rural population denies any growth and development that may ease the far gone situation of the state. Raipur being the capital of Chhattisgarh, happens to be in a dwindling state, which the BJP government declares the Naya Raipur as the country’s first greenfield smart city.

Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel stated, “BJP is doing this as a campaign for the upcoming elections. Chhattisgarh has no problem with money as the state has rich minerals but there is a large amount of inequality existing. Poor are getting poorer. The state has a budget of Rs 83,000 crore which is more than 15 states. But none of its benefits passes to the poor people as they are exploited. There is a large amount of coal, so there is more generation of money but it is not surpassed for the development of people, and wherever there is exploitation, Maoism exists there. The poorest region is the Chief Minister’s district itself. There are no good facilities for medicine and education. Corruption is the major factor for poor governance of the current government.”

In the speech delivered at the public addressing on Thursday at Bhilai, the PM did not fail to boast his development in the state. The Prime Minister highlighted that the government has constructed more than 37 lakh toilets and 22 lakh poor families have got free gas connections under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme in Chhattisgarh. Lauding the fast-paced development in Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister went on to say that the vision of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being carried forward by Chief Minister Raman Singh. He also stated that Rs 3,000 crore is being spent to construct more hospitals, schools, roads and toilets in Chhattisgarh.

BJP MP Meera Salam said, “A lot of development has happened in Chhattisgarh as compared to the Congress government. Progress is happening in each sector and we will do more development in Chhattisgarh. We have the only agenda of Vikas whether it is Ujwala Yojana, Bhagirathi Yojana, or whether it is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. We implement policies which we promise and hence, we will win the upcoming election.”

Talking about Narendra Modi’s over the top speeches, he never fails to amuse by stating quirky and controversial facts comparing with the previous government or its ancestral family. In a comparison statement by Modi while speaking to the public which proclaimed that BJP has done a far better work and development to provide electricity and better living conditions than the opposition. So far, as concerned with the comparison, why doesn’t Modi compare the progress of Raman Singh-led government in the state in his 15 years of tenure as the Chief Minister? Isn’t it time that BJP instead of pointing fingers on others, the party must go for self-introspection?

Although, with the disgrace that Modi-led government has faced this year in the by-elections, it is clear that his sweet-talking skills in order to persuade the listeners is diminishing and Modi-wave can fade away if it doesn’t fulfil the number of promises it makes during the election campaigning.