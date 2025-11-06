CJI Gavai: “New Bombay HC Building Must Be a Temple of Justice, Not a Seven-Star Hotel” 2

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai on Wednesday said that the upcoming new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra (East) must reflect simplicity and democratic values, not extravagance. He urged that the new facility should be a “temple of justice, not a seven-star hotel.”

Speaking after laying the foundation stone of the project, CJI Gavai emphasised that court buildings must represent the spirit of the Constitution and the service of common citizens, rather than grandeur or elitism. “Judges are no longer feudal lords. Whether it is the High Court, trial court, or Supreme Court — all institutions of governance exist to serve the last citizen,” he said.

Responding to reports describing the project as lavish, Gavai clarified that only one lift will be shared by two judges, dismissing claims of luxury. “We must maintain the iconic identity of the Bombay High Court, but this structure must embody justice, not opulence,” he stated.

The CJI stressed that while designing court buildings, planners often focus on judges’ needs but must remember that litigants and citizens are at the centre of the justice system. “The judiciary, legislature, and executive all function under the Constitution to provide justice to society,” he noted.

Gavai, who will retire on November 24, said this was his last visit to Maharashtra as Chief Justice, expressing gratitude that his tenure was concluding with the foundation-laying of what he called “the best court building in the country.”

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, present at the event, said the new complex will complement the historic Bombay High Court building at Fort, which has stood since 1862. He shared that the old building was completed with an expenditure of just ₹16,000, and ₹300 was even saved from the allocated funds.

Fadnavis also revealed that noted architect Hafeez Contractor has been instructed to ensure that the new structure remains grand yet democratic. He said the government will ensure sufficient space for legal officers within the new premises, noting, “The government is the biggest litigant; our legal officers should have adequate facilities.”

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde described the event as a historic milestone in the Bombay High Court’s 150-year journey. Pawar said that 15 acres of land have already been transferred for the project, with the remaining to be handed over by March 2026. The new complex will spread across 50 lakh square feet and cost over ₹4,000 crore.

Assuring full financial support, Shinde said the project will be AI-enabled and completed on schedule, adding that the new structure will stand as a symbolic extension of the legacy of justice in Maharashtra.