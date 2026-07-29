CJP Shares Stage with Farmer Leaders, Signals Broader Anti-Government Mobilisation After Pradhan's Exit 2

Days after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) NEET agitation, the organisation has indicated that it may broaden its campaign beyond examination reforms.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Tuesday shared the stage with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmer representatives at a convention in Delhi, where he called for farmers, students and young people to unite and “surround the government from all sides.”

Videos of the event circulated widely on social media, prompting speculation over the CJP’s next course of action after it formally ended its 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar on July 25.

The organisation had suspended its agitation following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and after the Centre assured compensation for affected families and legal protection for protesters.

With its principal political demand fulfilled, the CJP had indicated that it was ending the movement.

However, just days later, its leadership appeared to shift its messaging from examination reforms to a broader call for collective mobilisation involving farmers, students and youth.

Political Messaging Expands

During the convention, Ranka’s remarks suggested an attempt to build wider solidarity among different groups expressing dissatisfaction with government policies.

A video of the event shared on X by the account @SaffronChargers questioned the purpose of the new mobilisation.

“There was already a lot of violence during the CJP protest in Delhi, and the CJP leaders’ demands were also accepted. Even after that, why are such statements being made again? Are they planning something big again?” the post said.

The remarks gained attention because the earlier student agitation had resulted in clashes with police, large-scale detentions, disruption across central Delhi and eventually the resignation of a Union Cabinet minister.

Growing Links with Farmer Organisations

Ranka has previously stated that the CJP drew lessons from the farmers’ protests on sustaining long-term public movements.

His appearance alongside Tikait has strengthened perceptions that the relationship between the student organisation and farmer groups is moving beyond expressions of solidarity.

Political observers believe the outreach could indicate an effort by the CJP to transform itself from a movement focused primarily on examination irregularities into a wider platform bringing together multiple protest groups.

The organisation originally emerged from nationwide anger over the alleged NEET paper leak and built support among students, examination aspirants and young people demanding accountability and reforms in the public examination system.

A coordinated alliance with farmer organisations would potentially provide access to established protest networks with experience in organising prolonged mass movements.

No Fresh Protest Announced

No joint protest programme, common charter of demands or future agitation schedule was announced during Tuesday’s convention.

However, Ranka’s remarks reflected an intention to maintain political mobilisation even after the conclusion of the NEET agitation.

The CJP has demonstrated that sustained public protests can compel negotiations with the government and influence major political decisions.

Its latest outreach to farmer organisations has now raised broader political questions about whether the movement intends to remain focused on education-related issues or evolve into a larger coalition seeking to mobilise different sections of society around wider governance concerns.

Whether the appearance with farmer leaders represents symbolic solidarity or the beginning of a broader coordinated movement remains to be seen.