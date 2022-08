Image for representative purpose

The price of CNG in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will rise by Rs 6 per kg from Wednesday, pushing it to an all-time high of Rs 86 per kg.

The price of piped cooking gas will go up by Rs 4 per unit, also reaching a record level at Rs 52.50 per unit, impacting over 19 lakh households across MMR.

Netizens react to price hike

@mahanagargas CNG price is 86 rs in Mumbai.. it's viable to run the car on Petrol. Paying more perium on CNG vehicles. Now Auto Rickshaw fare will be get hiked automatically.. Need to reduce the CNG price on asap. @BJP4India @narendramodi — Parag Kandalkar (@paragkandalkar) August 3, 2022