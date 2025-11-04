Coimbatore Horror: Three Men Arrested for Gang-Raping 20-Year-Old Student Near Airport, Injured in Police Encounter 2

The Coimbatore Police have arrested three men accused of gang-raping a 20-year-old college student near Coimbatore International Airport, Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused — identified as Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran — were shot in the leg during an encounter while attempting to escape police custody. They were later admitted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment. A head constable also sustained injuries during the exchange, officials said.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday night when the victim and her male friend were attacked by the trio in a secluded area near the airport. According to police, the assailants arrived in a vehicle, assaulted the victim’s friend, and kidnapped the student before sexually assaulting her. The traumatised victim was later found abandoned, while her friend, upon regaining consciousness, immediately alerted authorities. Police then launched a rescue operation and apprehended the suspects.

The crime has sparked public outrage across Tamil Nadu. BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan visited the crime scene and criticised the police for terming the area “remote.” She argued that the location, contrary to police claims, is easily accessible and surrounded by residential colonies.

“We are standing at the spot where the incident took place. The car window was broken, and she was dragged away to a nearby location. This is not a remote area; people live close by. It’s alarming that such anti-social activities are allowed here,” she told ANI, demanding stricter surveillance and safety measures for women.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s General Secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, also condemned the attack, expressing deep concern over women’s safety in Tamil Nadu. He described the crime as “shocking and unacceptable” and urged swift and stern action against the culprits.

“The news that a college student in Coimbatore has become a victim of gang rape and violence has caused immense shock. This reflects the unsafe environment where women cannot move freely even in urban areas,” he said in a statement on X.

The accused are currently under police custody, and further investigation into the case is underway.