The bickering in Madhya Pradesh Congress party is a fresh cause of worry for the Congress leadership. Following a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi decided that a committee headed by former Union minister AK Antony would look into the issue. Several MLAs and ministers in Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government have been demanding the appointment of Jyotiraditya Scindia as Madhya Pradesh Congress president. This is not the first time that a leadership battle has come to the fore in Madhya Pradesh. After the Congress emerged victorious in the 2018 Assembly elections, several MLAs and ministers in Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government have been demanding the appointment of Scindia as Madhya Pradesh Congress president. After days of suppositions and deliberations, the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi had chosen Kamal Nath for the post of Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan said, “I can’t comment over Madhya Pradesh issue. A discussion is happening over this issue among senior Congress leaders. Congress will resolve this matter amicably.”

Madhya Pradesh in-charge Dipak Babaria submitted a detailed report over statements made by some state leaders. The report mentioned that some ministers had complaints against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, who had reportedly been seeking response on the works recommended by him. Last week, a fresh issue had cropped up when supporters of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia installed hoardings, demanding that the former Guna Member of Parliament be made the chief of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress party.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Hussain Dalwai said, “I won’t comment on this issue and you can seek answer from the Centre.”

Scindia said that outsiders should not get involved in functioning of the party. Groupism is prevalent in Madhya Pradesh Congress and Scindia said that Congress should hear the grievances of both the groups. During the 2018 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls there were difference of opinion between Scindia and Digvijaya Singh pertaining to issuing tickets to candidates. Rahul Gandhi had formed a committee comprising Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel and Veerappa Moily to resolve this issue. They had tried their best to address this issue but differences continue to crop up between Scindia and Digvijaya Singh. Scindia’s supporters want him to be appointed as Madhya Pradesh Congress president. On the other hand, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath want Shobha Ojha to be appointed as Madhya Pradesh Congress president.

When Afternoon Voice correspondent spoke to Kamal Nath and asked about leadership crises, he told that, “I had long discussions with our party president Sonia ji on political situation in Madhya Pradesh. She is expecting some maturity and patience from party workers. Her greatest concern is of indiscipline in the state. The matter has been handed over to Congress discipline committee president AK Antony. Things would be sorted soon.”

Senior Party worker of MP told AV that all this is happening over one person, Congress party is divided in two groups, and one is of Jyotiraditya Scindia who is new generation politician and Digvijaya Singh who is veteran of Congress. Scindia believes that the old guards have damaged party and brought lot of embarrassment to Congress and they should now take inactive role and support the party.

