Sunday, November 1, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home Top News Congress to have full time party president
Top News

Congress to have full time party president

Internal bickering and factionalism could not give Deora’s successor

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice
- Advertisement -

congress, congress president, mumbai congress, milind deora, bhai jagtap, madhu chavan, charan singh sapra, suresh shetty, congressMumbai Congress has no full-time president after Milind Deora resigned from the party after losing the Lok Sabha elections; he resigned as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president in September 2019. Subsequently, the Congress leadership could not appoint Deora’s successor because of internal squabbling and stress. Congress’s interim president Sonia Gandhi appointed former MP and a Dalit leader Eknath Gaikwad as the executive president who is currently looking after the party organisation and its functioning. The Congress party in Mumbai is soon to get a new full-time president. Former minister Suresh Shetty, legislator Bhai Jagtap and former legislators Madhu Chavan and Charanjit Singh Sapra are the frontrunners for the post.

However, the chorus is increasing among the leaders and rank and file for the appointment of a full-time president especially when the election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is criticized for 2022. They insist that a full-time president will get at least 15 months to strengthen the party organisation by increasing presence in 227 wards in the city and thereby improve the tally from the present 30 seats. Jagtap is a firebrand labour union leader and is a member of the state legislative council. He is currently the vice president of the Mumbai unit. He had condemned the former president Sanjay Nirupam for practising his own memo and creating unrest in the party.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, he accused Maha Vikas Aghadi for actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He is one of the party hoppers, he made a career with Shiv Sena, later on, joined Congress enjoyed every authority, and now aiming to join BJP but he has not succeeded in it. Former minister Suresh Shetty, who has been a close confidante of former union minister Sunil Dutt, lost the 2014 election and later did not contest the 2019 assembly election. He enjoys a good rapport with the Gandhi-Nehru family. Charan Singh Sapra is a former member of the state council. After the Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, Sapra has been participating in agitations seeking justice for the depositors.

- Advertisement -
Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

Top News

Bird Week in the state from 5th to 12th November: Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore

Afternoon Voice - 0
Birds are an important part of nature's biological chain and biodiversity. In that regard, the Chief Minister asked to celebrate Bird Week to create...
Read more
Top News

Misappropriation of Rs 400 cr in the name of appointments in National Health Mission; demand for in-depth inquiry from Fadnavis

Afternoon Voice - 0
The National Health Mission that is implemented by the State Government with funds received from the Central Government. Former Chief Minister and Leader of...
Read more
Top News

BIHAR – 1st Election Amid Covid-19

Afternoon Voice - 0
The election is being held in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and the Election Commission has drawn up elaborate safety protocols. Bihar Voted in...
Read more

Most Popular

Congress to have full time party president

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Mumbai Congress has no full-time president after Milind Deora resigned from the party after losing the Lok Sabha elections; he resigned as Mumbai Regional...
Read more

Monginis cake factory building collapses in Bhiwandi; 3 workers hurt

Thane Hema Singh - 0
Three workers of Monginis cake factory have been injured after a two-story building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Harihar compound in the wee hours of...
Read more

Why can’t the government understand that people need trains to survive?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Overcrowded roads, traffic jams, and long queues at bus stand are what is the fate of Mumbaikar right now. Every day the crowds of...
Read more

Bird Week in the state from 5th to 12th November: Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Birds are an important part of nature's biological chain and biodiversity. In that regard, the Chief Minister asked to celebrate Bird Week to create...
Read more
Load more

EDITORIAL

Why can’t the government understand that people need trains to survive?

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Overcrowded roads, traffic jams, and long queues at bus stand are what is the fate of Mumbaikar right now. Every day the crowds of...
Read more

The political climate is always uncertain Bihar

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Bihar is the most tinted State where the political battle is always interesting and it attracts national attention. Here the most interesting part is...
Read more

If human urge to rape cannot be controlled, consider tying humans up, rather than animals

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
A female dog was brutally raped inside the posh Galleria shopping mall of Mumbai, the news is very much shocking but more than that...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Bird Week in the state from 5th to 12th November: Forest Minister Sanjay Rathore

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Birds are an important part of nature's biological chain and biodiversity. In that regard, the Chief Minister asked to celebrate Bird Week to create...
Read more

What The Health!

Column Dr Anshuman Manaswi - 0
Hara-kiri is not a new word. The great Kalidas is infamous for cutting the same branch of the tree on which he was sitting....
Read more

Congress to have full time party president

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
Mumbai Congress has no full-time president after Milind Deora resigned from the party after losing the Lok Sabha elections; he resigned as Mumbai Regional...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.