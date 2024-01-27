Conspiracy to topple Delhi govt, 7 AAP MLAs offered Rs 25 crore to quit party: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed on Saturday that the BJP has offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of its MLAs in Delhi to quit the party while also threatening to topple the Kejriwal government.

The Delhi BJP, however, rubbished the allegation and challenged the AAP to name the MLAs and the people who contacted them with the offer.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on ‘X’ that seven of his party MLAs had been contacted by ”them” and warned that the AAP convener would be arrested soon.

According to Kejriwal, the callers claimed they were in contact with 21 AAP MLAs. The MLAs were promised Rs 25 crore and a BJP ticket each to contest the elections after the toppling of the Delhi government, the AAP leader charged.

Kejriwal added that all the seven AAP MLAs refused to quit the party.

He also claimed that attempts were being made to get him arrested in connection with the alleged liquor scam to bring down the AAP government in Delhi.

Several conspiracies were hatched in the past nine years to topple the AAP government in Delhi, but they all failed, Kejriwal said.

At a press conference here, Delhi minister Atishi alleged that the BJP has launched ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ in Delhi. ”They had made a similar attempt to poach AAP MLAs last year by offering them money but failed,” she claimed.

Refuting the allegation, Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana challenged Atishi to name the MLAs contacted and also those who reached out to them with the offer.

He said AAP was trying to shift focus from Kejriwal skipping ED summons for questioning in the liquor scam.