Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that the Indian Constitution is the voice of the marginalised and prudence of majority.

On the Constitution Day, Gogoi while addressing a gathering at Vigyan Bhawan said: “Our Constitution is the voice of marginalised and prudence of majority. Its wisdom continues to guide us in moments of crisis. It is in our best interest to heed advice under the Constitution. If we do not, our hubris will result in a sharp descent into chaos.”

Elaborating upon the history of the Constitution, Gogoi said: “When it (Constitution) was brought into force, it was criticised. Sir Ivor Jennings termed it as far too large and rigid. However, (passage of) time has weakened criticism. It is a matter of pride that our Constitution has lived with great vigour in the last seven decades.”

The CJI asserted that today is not a day to celebrate but a day to test the constitutional promises. “The Constitution is not a document frozen in time. Every generation inherits the Constitution and in turn leaves an imprint,” he added.

Each year, November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate its implementation as on this day in the year 1950 the Indian Constitution came into effect.