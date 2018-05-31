The combined Index of Industrial Production (IIP) of eight core industries stood 4.7 percent higher in April this year, the Centre said on Thursday.

As per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the index of the eight core industries stood at 124.2 in April this year, which was 4.7 percent higher as compared to the index of April last year, with cumulative growth during April to March, 2017-18 of 4.3 percent.

Coal production increased by 16 percent year-on-year (YoY), with cumulative growth of 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, crude oil production declined by 0.8 percent YoY.

Natural Gas production increased by 7.4 percent in April this year, while its cumulative index increased by 2.9 percent during April to March, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

In terms of refinery products, petroleum refinery production increased by 2.7 percent in April, 2018 over April, 2017, while its cumulative index increased by 4.6 percent during April to March, 2017-18 over the corresponding period last year.

Steel production increased by 3.5 percent in April, 2018 over April, 2017, and its cumulative index increased by 5.6 percent during April to March, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Moreover, cement production increased by 16.6 percent in April, 2018 over April, 2017, and its cumulative index increased by 6.3 percent during April to March, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Meanwhile, electricity generation increased by 2.2 percent YoY, while its cumulative index increased by 5.3 percent during April to March, 2017-18 over the corresponding period of previous year.