Currently, India is finding itself in a precarious position. The nation is gripped with a series of internal and external problems. In the last 72 years, India has not seen a similar situation. Firstly, the Corona pandemic has wreaked havoc. The Indian government is doing all it can to put an end to the pandemic. The country has been under lockdown for the past four months. Despite all machinery functioning on overdrive, the desired outcome is nowhere in sight. This health-related internal problem of the nation has brought the economy to a screeching halt, rendered thousands of people jobless, and put brakes on development. While being in this sensitive situation, the nation is also fighting external attacks. Neighbouring China is flexing muscles against India. In the Galwan valley, the Chinese soldiers infiltrated the borders and fatally attacked the Indian soldiers that left 20 Indian soldiers martyred. However, the Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply by killing Chinese soldiers. This has dealt a body blow to the Chinese ego.

It began with America holding China responsible for the spread of Corona pandemic; India supported this claim, thereby strengthening the bilateral ties between India and America, followed by America making attempts at the global level to recommend India as a substitute to China. To avenge the economic slump caused by all this, China has now declared an all-out war against India and is trying to surround India from all corner. China is instigating India’s old enemy, Pakistan to carry out mischievous activities against India, in addition to nudging India’s time-tested friend, Nepal to turn against India by initiating territorial disputes. On the other hand, China has made massive investments in Bangladesh in an attempt to exercise full control over the country. This reveals China’s plans for launching an attack on India from all four sides simultaneously. Globally, this polarisation has led to a formation of two groups – with China and its slave nations on one side, and the countries with an anti-China stand, on the other. It appears that this situation is becoming increasingly conducive to trigger the Third World War.

This is going to be a test of Narendra Modi’s leadership. By strengthening ties with America to tackle China, seeking the support of European nations, etc. the government is making attempts by employing India’s foreign relations. India’s current aggressive stand is an assimilation of Narendra Modi’s policies. Having said that, considering the challenging situation faced by the nation, these efforts are expected to gain more momentum. The hatred of America and the European nations toward India is no secret. This hatred has seen them grant financial aid to Pakistan which Pakistan has misused to nurture Jihadi terrorism. These countries are currently standing with India because the Pak-sponsored terrorism, and China that has discreetly been supporting this, have now become a headache for these nations. This alliance is not based on friendship, but on a covert strategy of using India’s attempts to counter Pakistan and China, to serve their selfish interests. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether or not these nations will truly support India in a situation of war. India has no option but to empower itself and be war-ready. In this context, India’s future relies on the way Modi handles China, Pakistan and Nepal.

History is proof that overpowering the enemy strategically requires a rock-solid administrative setup that is laid on the foundation of Dharma. To stand the tests of time, we will have to take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Indian leadership should go beyond the technicalities and truly imbibe these ideals. The current situation is reminiscent of the situation 400 years ago. In those times, an ideal king with all-round qualities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj decimated Mughals in North and South India. Such an administrator is bound to be righteous. Therefore, it is crucial to establish a righteous administrative set up to overcome the current situation. Till the time our country is stuck in the so-called secularism, the future of this nation will be stuck in limbo.

There’s another side to this theory. Today, along with the external problems of Jihadi terrorism and China-Nepal’s communism, India is also grappling with internal security problems. One need not go back 30 years to the Jihadi terrorism-fuelled bloodbath that was the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. The chain of events held in the last year has become a threat to the nation’s internal law and order. Those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that was passed in December last year, incited riots across the country and caused heavy damage to national property. This anti-national fire that erupted in the national capital Delhi soon spread to Kanpur, Mumbai and even the southern parts of India. This anti-national conspiracy is consistently trying to cause a breakdown in the country. This is a recent example. Truth be told – the nation has tried all that it can to counter this, in the last seven decades, but India’s internal security matters are increasingly spiralling out of control. To fight this problem, it is now important that Hindus fortify their spiritual strength on all levels. We have to accept that, except for the spiritual remedy, the country has tried practically everything but has failed miserably to find a cure to these haunting issues. The intensity of these problems is only increasing multifold, and this shows the ineffectiveness of the current system.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.