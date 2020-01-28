Coronavirus Scare: Four people quarantined in Mumbai

While no positive cases of the dreaded virus Coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra so far, but there is news that four people in state and over 400 people have been kept under observation.

According to recent reports, the fourth person from Mumbai has been quarantined and is on suspicion of possible exposure to this deadly Coronavirus virus. While one patient has been admitted to Kasturba Hospital, two patients have been admitted to BMC run hospitals last week.

The External Affairs Ministry has made a request to Chinese authorities for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan. Air India flight (B747) is on standby to fly back all Indians including students from Wuhan to India.

On its part, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created an isolation ward at its Kasturba hospital based in Chinchpokli for the treatment of people who might have been affected by this virus. The four people who are under scanner for possible exposure have been admitted in this hospital. In addition to this, all the private doctors in Mumbai have been asked to alert BMC in case they observe symptoms of the virus in anyone who has returned from China.

Over a dozen people are being monitored in isolation wards of hospitals in various cities including Delhi and Mumbai for possible exposure to a deadly strain of Coronavirus that has killed 106 people and infected over 4,000 in China. A man was hospitalised in Pune on suspicion of possible exposure to the deadly Coronavirus during his recent visit to China. A health official had said that the Maharashtra government will prepare a list of passengers who have returned to Mumbai from China especially from the Wuhan region since January 1 this year.

In Kerala, over 400 people have been kept under surveillance at their homes for possible exposure to the virus. So far authorities have screened nearly 30,000 passengers at various airports across the country for the virus that has sparked a global scare with cases being reported from as far as the US and Europe. Despite several cases being reported outside China, the World Health Organisation has stopped short of declaring the new virus a global health emergency.

Over 430 people have been placed under surveillance at their homes in Kerala. “Six of the seven people who were placed under observation at isolation wards in three cities in Kerala have tested negative while tests report of one of the people is awaited,” Dr Shaukat Ali, Adviser, Union health ministry said.

A new screening facility was scheduled to have been opened at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday for possible exposure to the novel Coronavirus. The Union health ministry has asked people who have a travel history to China since January 1 to report to the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress etc.