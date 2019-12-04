Media can do wonders, if it has editors with moral values, who dare to stay independent and fearless of political consequences for truthful reporting. Corruption corroding the country is indeed a dismal scenario. Congress has become synonymous with corruption among the general people of the country which is an unfortunate stance. Corruption cannot be removed only by dethroning a specific political party. Name it any Party everyone has got buried skeletons of their Karma. Let it be Indira Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Kalmadi, Kripa Shankar Singh, Madhu Koda, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mayawati and Jayalalithaa, the list is very long and all are convicted for scandals and scams. Congress and NCP are the worst example in this corruption saga. BJP is now shouting against corruption neglecting the fact that Yeddyurappa is in jail for the same reason, these traits would only result in other party’s success. When they will come in power, they would do the same. The country of Harishchandra and Rama must regain its former glory in the eyes of the world. Yes, it is true that corruption is the key issue in the election and that hurt the Congress and nobody else.

BJP’s corruption in Karnataka or the corruption of Bajanlals and Chautala’s of Haryana did not hurt them. Congress had lost the ground in Bihar long ago and it will take time to retrieve lost ground. Corruption is an issue cutting across party lines everywhere but Congress alone gets hurt on that account. If there are more winners and Congress is the only loser in elections, there will not be a stable government to take the country forward in growth with peace and communal harmony. History bears testimony that Congress had taken action against corrupt party men may be with a delay sometimes. Those corrupt will be unholy as long as in Congress, once they are out, they will become holy and BJP will accept. Example SUKH RAM of Himachal Pradesh. Congress cannot play doublespeak with the PM saying one thing and Digvijaya Singh saying the opposite every time. To make matters worse, the cases foisted against Ran Dev and his aide, and all team Anna Members are quite obviously vindictive measures – which did not go down well with the public. Congress is not found serious on scams or corruption issues. The UPA is spoiled mainly because of their corrupt and very wealthy cabinet ministers, ministers, MPs and MLAs at state levels. Rahul Gandhi is too junior and inexperienced to hold a minister’s post even, considering the corrupt Congress politicians around him! So the media has got to bring out and highlight the corrupt practices presently prevailing at various levels in our country now.

Some introspection the Congress is likely to sow dismal performance in the six state assembly elections slated for next year. The Congress’s total rout in the four bye elections cannot be judged as an index of the public mood against the party. All these states lie in different regions. What should be more worrisome for the party is that it is in power in all these states except in Bihar. If Congress does not take it as a wakeup call, it should be ready to bite the dust in the assembly elections in some states next year and the general elections in 2014. But for some introspection the Congress is likely to sow dismal performance in the six state assembly elections stated for next year. Congress cannot continue the role played in the freedom struggle, which is a half-century old story. The second part of the last century has been dynamic in geometric progression and aspirations of people have been widely changed and shifted. A new think tank to laterally evolve policies and thoughts relevant for the near future should be devised. Of course, a new, young, thoughtful and selfless leader is the need of the hour not only for Congress but also for the main stream major political parties. In the two other Assembly by-elections, in Daraunda in Bihar and Banswada in Andhra Pradesh, the stakes were not as high but the losses compounded the Congress’s misery.

In Daraunda, the Janata Dal (United), capitalising on the popularity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, closed out both the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress. In Banswada, the game was quite different: Telangana overrode all other issues, and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who resigned as a Telugu Desam member to contest again as a Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate, trounced the ruling Congress party candidate by a huge margin. For the loser, there were different lessons from the four by-elections. Hisar showed that corruption is a powerful issue, and that the party can no longer make light of the movement for a strong anti-corruption institutional mechanism. Khadakwasla taught the Congress and the NCP that opportunistic, short-sighted politics does not pay. Daraunda exposed Congress’s grassroots weaknesses. Banswada served as a reality check on the Telangana issue, demonstrating the spreading popular support for statehood in the region. A party in denial might be tempted to dismiss these results as no more than straws in the wind. The real point is that each one of the straws, coming from different directions, is a bearer of grim tidings.

Let it be Telangana issue, Hisar elections or any such event, team Hazare and humiliation to them has got things to notice, that is corruption, in justice and over powering each other in the name of revolution and agitation. Otherwise, all are of the same pond. Nevertheless, the entire political breed is spoiled.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])