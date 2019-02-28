West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the people of the country are anxiously waiting for the safe return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan announced in a joint session of Pakistani Parliament earlier in the day that IAF’s captured pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday as a gesture of peace.

“Along with his family members and all our countrymen, we are anxiously waiting for the safe return of our pilot #Abhinandhan,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Pakistan held Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Wednesday after fighter jets of both the nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.