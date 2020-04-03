Addressing the nation via a video conference, PM Modi made it very clear that the Coronavirus threat could only be combated with the full co-operation of the people, and that the collective strength was what would take the country out of what he termed “darkness that engulfs us” in the form of coronavirus. Modi on April 3 asked Indians, entering the ninth day of a harsh lockdown, to demonstrate collective will to fight the coronavirus, a token demonstration of which, he said, would be to light candles, lamps, mobile torches for nine minutes on April 5 at 9 p.m.

“There is no bigger force than our conviction and resolve. There is nothing we cannot achieve with these forces,” he said.

Calling PM, a Pradhan Showman, Congress Veteran leader Shashi Tharoor said, “Nothing about how to ease people’s pain, their burdens, their financial anxieties. No vision of the future or sharing the issues he is weighing in deciding about the post-lockdown. Just a feel-good moment curated by India’s Photo-Op Prime Minister.

Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament said, Prime minister needs to get real now, he should give India fiscal package worth 8-10pc of GDP, he should ensure immediate wages to construction & other labour during lockdown – laws exist permitting this Stop gagging real press in name of curbing fake news

Opposition leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said, we will listen to Modi and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, he should listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists.

BJP leader BL Santhosh slammed the criticism, saying PM Modi was “instilling confidence and hand-holding countrymen” like a guardian.

“Usual suspects are disappointed by PM’s message. They want facts, figures and new policies. They are the same people who can’t manage the single kid they have or the pet without a maid. He has to manage a country of 130 crore people and most disruptive liberal ecosystem,” Santhosh tweeted.

After some areas in the country saw instances of mass gatherings around Mr. Modi’s earlier exhortation to applaud essential services workers during the Janata Curfew of March 22, he made it a point to say that nobody should repeat that experience.

“Either stay at your doors, on your balcony etc, but please do not cross the Laxman Rekha of your home,” he said.

“Social distancing is the only Ram Ban (weapon) we have to combat coronavirus,” he said.