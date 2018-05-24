Child marriage is a legal rape. Victims of child marriage are robbed of their childhood as well as their youth. How can a girl’s future become secure if she gets married to a man who is four times older than her age? Only their parent’s future will be secured with the amount of money the man and his family pays in return of the girl. This heinous crime cannot be termed as marriage. It is simply selling off the girl child. The man will molest her at a tender age and at the same time he will kiss death pretty soon. The girl will end up being so horrified with the custom of marriage. A whole future filled with frustration and anger will result thereby. The sad news is that the institution of child marriage is still present in India in a number of villages and districts. Though, the government has taken strict actions and child marriage has been declared illegal, this practice of marriage is still prevalent in India today.

