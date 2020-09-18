On Friday, a fire broke out in an air conditioner duct at old passport office in Worli Annie Besant Road which led to a cylinder blast, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the BMC, the incident took place around 9:30in the morning at Manish Commercial Centre. Also, a 30-year-old woman named Suchit Rashmi Kaur sustained injuries on her left leg and head, was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Soon after the incident, a team of fire tenders reached the spot and is assessing the damage as part of the building collapsed due to the blast.

A spokesperson of BMC informed, “Our two fire engines are there with Divisional Fire Officer and Assistant Divisional Fire Officer. No casualty is reported yet but teams are still assessing the situation.”

So far, no casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.