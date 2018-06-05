The death toll in the boat capsizing off the Tunisia coast on Sunday increased to 112 migrants.

As reported by the Anadolu Agency, the Tunisian authorities have till now rescued 68 survivors and recovered 60 bodies, during the on-going search and rescue operations.

As per the head of United Nations Migrant Agency, International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Tunisia Lorena Lando, the 68 survivors include 60 Tunisians, 2 Moroccans, 1 Libyan, 1 Malian, 1 Cameroonian and 3 Ivorians.

The boat is said to have been drowned due to a leak in its base.

As part of the massive movement of refugees in Europe, 33,192 migrants and refugees have already moved to the country.

Further, an estimated 125 men, women and children drowned in waters off Turkey, Tunisia, Algeria, Spain and Morocco as per a report published by the IOM.

Three similar incidents of refugee-boat capcizing have been reported within a week out of the Tunisian incident is touted to be the deadliest.