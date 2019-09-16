Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that talks are going on with Shiv Sena regarding seat-sharing in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and a decision will be taken soon. CM was talking to media regarding his Maha Janadesh Yatra in Karad, Satara district.

Fadnavis said, “Talks are going on, we will soon take a decision regarding seat-sharing.” During this event, CM said that several Congress leaders also supported the central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, while others have opposed it. “I want to ask Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan whether he supports this decision or he is against it,” he questioned.

Targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his recent statement allegedly praising Pakistan, Fadnavis said, “Sharad Pawar is a senior leader. While giving a statement, he should think about whether it will benefit Pakistan or India.” He said that such statements were made to take benefit in Assembly elections.

It is remarkable that Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised Pakistan saying that people are happy in the Islamic nation as against the common belief in India. He said BJP-led central government was spreading fake propaganda against Pakistan for political gains.

Sharad Pawar said, “People here say Pakistanis are facing injustice and are unhappy but it is not true. Such statements are being made only for political gains without understanding the actual situation in Pakistan.” The former Union Minister said that he had visited Pakistan on several occasions where he was accorded hospitality as “Pakistanis believe that even if they can’t go to India to meet their relatives, they treat an Indian as their relatives”.

Tensions prevail between India and Pakistan ever since the Pulwama terror attack in February in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. India had hit back at Pakistan with an airstrike in Balakot. On August 5 India scrapped Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Tensions heightened following the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan started approaching the global community to seek their support on the matter. Incidents of ceasefire violations, attempted infiltration through the borders of Jammu and Kashmir have only added to the tensions.

Frustrated with the snub from the international community over the nullification of Article 370, which India described as “internal matter”, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has even threatened India with nuclear war over the situation in Kashmir.