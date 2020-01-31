Delhi Court postpones execution of Nirbhaya Convicts till further orders

Delhi Court postponed the execution of death warrants of all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape murder case. AP Singh convicts advocate informed reporters that death warrant of all the four accuseds Akshay, Pavan, Vinay and Mukesh has been rejected on Friday.

“The death warrant has been cancelled and no new date has been given,” said the lawyer of one of the convicts, AP Singh.

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana on the petition filed by convicts seeking a stay on their execution on February 1.

Earlier the Supreme Court had dismissed the review petition of convict Pavan Gupta claiming that he was juvenile when the offence had taken place. The review plea filed earlier in the day was taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna.