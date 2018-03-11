Demi Lovato friends with people she met on dating apps

Singer Demi Lovato revealed she has tried finding love on dating apps and is now friends with some of the people she met online.

The 25-year-old singer said she was introduced to one of them by actor Amy Schumer.

“Amy Schumer was like, ‘Are you on this thing called Raya?’ I put myself out there, because I was ready to date. And I went on a few Raya dates, and they went well. Now I’ve become really good friends with some people I met on there,” Lovato told Billboard.

In another interview with Access Live, the “Confident” singer’s mother author Dianna De La Garza said she would be “happy” to see her daughter reunite with her former boyfriend actor Wilmer Valderamma.

“I do like them together.

I have to be honest – I would be happy if they were together forever, but I don’t know anything about a timeline or even if it’s going to happen.

“They’re amazing friends and hopefully one day it will be more than that. And if it’s not, that will be up to her, I guess. But I do like them together,” De La Garza said.

Lovato and Valderrama split in June 2016 after dating for six years and have been sparking reconciliation rumours for months.