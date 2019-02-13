Democracy has become ‘Namocracy’ and the situation in the country is worse than emergency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, and asserted that the opposition parties will fight unitedly at the national level to oust the NDA from power.

Addressing a mega rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the Jantar Mantar, the Trinamool Congress chief also attacked the Centre over the CBI’s failed bid to question Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar at his home, saying that she had not seen a government that “stooped so low”.

“It is Prime Minister’s last day as elected leader in Parliament today. Everyone is afraid of Gabbar Singh. There are two of them — (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) and (BJP chief Amit Shah),” she said after the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die.

A host of opposition leaders including TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury spoke during the rally.