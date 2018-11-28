Within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, at least 3 cases of confirmed dengue patients are reported each day and 37 cases of suspected dengue are reported daily as per the averages and information provided by the MCGM to RTI Activist Anil Galgali.

Galgali had sought information about the details of patients afflicted by Dengue in the past 3 years. The MCGM’s Public health department provided Galgali with information pertaining to years 2016, 2017 and up to 11th November 2018 a period spanning 35 months. It also provided the information about the confirmed dengue cases and those who died due to the dengue. The detail of confirmed dengue cases in the year 2016 was 1180, in 2017 was 1134 and from 1st January 2018 to 11th November 2018 was 945. Out of which the casualties in 2016 was 7, in 2017 was 17 and in 2018 up to 11th November 2018 was 14. The cases of suspected dengue reported for the period of 2016 was 13213, 2017 was 12913 and 2018 up to 11th November was 13138.

“As per the details it can be understood that averagely daily 3 cases of confirmed dengue is being reported whereas 37 cases of suspected dengue are being recorded. In the past 35 months, a total of 37 Mumbaikars fell casualty due to dengue making it average of 1 death per month. Galgali stated. He further added, “A sustained awareness campaign which should have been conducted by the public health department of the MCGM is not being done leading to citizens being unaware of complete information related to causes of the disease.”