American actor Denzel Washington is in talks to star in the upcoming cop thriller titled ‘Little Things’.

John Lee Hancock, who has previously directed films like ‘The Blind Side’ and ‘The Highwaymen’ is going to write the film. He is also being eyed to helm the film, however, there is no official confirmation on that yet, reported Variety.

The film tells the story of a burned-out Kern County deputy sheriff named Deke, played by Washington, who teams up with a crack LASD detective, Baxter, to reel in a wily serial killer. All the while, Deke also wrestles with a dark secret from his past.

Insiders told Variety that Washington had several options in his mind as his next project, including directing a film titled ‘Journal of Jordan’, which stars Michael B. Jordan in the lead role. Eventually, a recent meeting with Hancock led to Washington choosing ‘Little Things’ as his next big project.

The upcoming cop thriller is said to go on floors by this summer.

The Oscar-winning actor was most recently seen in ‘The Equalizer 2’ which went on to become another hit for the star, grossing around USD 190 million worldwide, including USD 102 million at the domestic box office.

He is also set to direct ‘Journal for Jordan’, which is an adaptation of Pulitzer-winning journalist Dana Cadendy’s bestselling memoir.