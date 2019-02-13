Derrick Pereira was Wednesday named head coach of the India U-23 team for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Qualifiers slated to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from March 22.

Besides India, the other teams in the group are Tajikistan and Pakistan.

Pereira, who is the technical director of Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa, will be in charge of the preparatory camp in Goa which kicks-off from March 2.

“The team will also be playing a friendly match against Qatar U-23 National side in Doha on March 11,” the All India Football Federation said.

National Team Director Abhishek Yadav, also a former Indian captain, said, “The experience of Derrick Pereira as a coach will be important for our team. The preparatory camp will be followed by a practice match against Qatar U-23 which will be a huge test.”