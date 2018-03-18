Deve Gowda can become PM by playing anti-BJP and anti-Congress card

The March 14 election result of by-polls in UP and Bihar though seems to be insignificant in numbers of Lok Sabha seats but the stunning defeat of BJP in these elections (at the hands of SP-BSP alliance and RJD) has sent a message across India that anti-BJP and anti-Congress alliance of parties with base of SC, ST, various Backward Castes and Muslims can dislodge BJP from power during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Entire print and electronic media is full of reports, discussions and articles that BJP still has a chance to win the Lok Sabha elections 2019 because there is no leader in India who can challenge PM Modi. These ignorant commentators are forgetting that former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is such a leader who can easily mobilise anti-BJP and anti-Congress forces across India and can easily ensure victory of such Gowda-led alliance in 2019 Lok Sabha election, if Gowda does the following:-

Gowda’s party ‘Janata Dal Secular’ the JD (S) is already fighting Congress and BJP in Karnataka and JD (S) has already entered in poll alliance with BSP, the party of Mayawati. Gowda has to only declare publicly that he is taking lead to form an alliance of political parties across India which are not only prominent (like parties of Mamata Banerjee in W.B., Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Naidu in A.P., KC Rao of TRS in Telangana, SP-BSP in UP, RJD in Bihar, NCP in Maharashtra, PDP/NC in J&K etc.) but also of smaller existing or to be newly launched parties especially with base support of SC, ST, various Backward Castes and Muslims. With such winning Gowda-led alliance, the substantial part of the upper caste of Hindu order is also bound to support Gowda as a PM candidate.

Before winning Lok Sabha, Gowda first of all will have to incorporate in the Constitution of his all India level party JD (S) that it believes in Democracy, Secularism, Socialism, Federalism, Globalisation and Rule of Law. Without democracy in a party, there can be no democracy in the country. For this, all the office bearers of JD (S) should be elected by members of the party (active members can have two or more votes as compared to one vote to ordinary members in organisational elections of the party). There should be difference between ‘Padadhikari (other office-bearers) and ‘Kshetradhikari’ (territorial office-bearers) and there should be no ‘Kshetradhikari’ without party office in his relevant territory with flag and banner/board of JD (S). Also the membership of JD (S) should be terminated if any of its member (ordinary or active) does not sign in a register kept at the nearest party office once a month and does not pay Rs 5 per month, the party contribution.

In the interest of Rule of Law and especially secularism, JD (S) should file following petitions in the Supreme Court of India (SCI) about:(i): Legally expected restoration of Status-quo-ante of Babri Masjid which was demolished in 1992 in the presence of Observer of SCI also with a prayer that SCI should direct GOI to be ready to requisition UNPKF in case Hindutva forces create law and order problem all across the country (if security forces of India can go in other countries for maintaining peace though UNPKF then security forces of other countries can also come in India for maintaining peace through UNPKF)

(ii): Query about retrieve of Muslim PoK (including militarily if necessary) in the interest of removal of AFSPA, SPA etc. from J&K (through writ first in J&K High Court and then in SCI, if needed)

(iii): Constitutional obligation regarding public debt under Article 292 and 293 and not under FRBM which is unconstitutionally promoting unethical unbridled usury (interest earning).

(iv): Delhi 1984 and Gujarat 2002 riots regarding responsibility of and punishment to executive magistrates and security and armed forces in stopping riots under sections 129, 130, 131 CrPC.

(v): Quashing of discriminatory (especially against Muslims) Reservation Policy which is giving reservation to also those castes of Hindus which once ruled in India. [In ‘Rajtantra’ State run the people where as in ‘Prajatantra’ people run the State hence the moral of the people should be higher than of the State in any democracy. But the people who consider themselves as Dalits backward etc. their moral cannot be high. There is nothing wrong in reservation especially to those who otherwise do not get proportional representation in government, but it should not be in the name of demoralising tag (fatally harmful for democracy) of SC, ST, BC, OBC etc. Rather reservation should be given only in government service on merit (and not in education or elections) to any recognisable human group whichever demands it proportional to its percentage in population].

If justice is not delivered at moderate cost and promptly by Courts then Rule of Law has no meaning. Hence JD (S) should work for and demand that High Courts under Article 227 of the Constitution should check every file which comes to it from subordinate Courts (District and Lower Courts in appeal, revision writ etc. whether presiding officer has granted adjournments unnecessarily) with commensurate punishment to erring presiding officers of subordinate Courts. Foreign policy of India is nothing but a comedy where India thinks that without resolving border disputes with its neighbours (mainly Pakistan and China) it can become world-power. Dispute with Pakistan is political which will be solved once JD (S) will file petition (first in J&K High Court and then in SCI if necessary) for retrieve of PoK. Dispute with China is legal which can easily be resolved if JD(S) demand that India should ask UN to resolve it through ‘Judicial Commission’ in which member nominated by India, China and some other countries can be there. Due to unprecedented advance (done mostly by Christian West) of about 500 years in modern science and technology especially in IT sector, the highly desirable Globalisation is unavoidable. Whereas in addition to global currency without International-Political-Parties (IPPs registered at UN) the Globalisation is impossible. Hence, in the constitution of JD (S), the Globalisation should also be its objective.

But before winning Lok Sabha election, Gowda will have to first form Govt. of JD (S)-led alliance in Karnataka. This can easily be done if Gowda works for getting extra 151 TMC Kaveri water for Karnataka. The politicians, commentators, media etc. are not giving true picture, to the people of Karnataka especially to its farmers, when they are saying that Karnataka has gained about 15 (precisely 14.75) TMC of Kaveri water whereas in reality Karnataka has lost 151 TMC of water through Supreme Court of India (SCI) judgement of February 16, 2018. In its legally-bad judgment the SCI violates Federalism when it says that ‘waters of interstate rivers are national assets and no single State can seek full rights over it’. The SCI forgot that in Federalism natural resources including water belong to States and not to Union of India. Federalism also allows for ecological flow (and not merely minimum flow), protection against floods (including man made), drought, environment-protection etc while one State shares water with other States. Hence reference of Helsinki Rule, Compione Rule, Berlin Rule, equitable utilization etc (in SCI judgment for the purpose of granting 151 TMC of water unjustly to Tamil Nadu at the cost of Karnataka) is irrelevant, legally-untenable and ultra-vires as these violate Federalism.

Government of Karnataka, instead of dancing naively, should immediately file a review petition in SCI in order to get 151 TMC of water which SCI has denied it unjustly and illegally by violating Federalism. Therefore, JD(S) should mobilise public opinion (in the run-up to election 2018 for Karnataka Assembly) to move Government of Karnataka so that said review petition is filed in SCI.

It is hoped Deve Gowda will start thinking of becoming Prime Minister again by winning States (including Karnataka, Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh) and Parliament elections 2018 and 2019 by promoting an anti-BJP and anti-Congress alliance of parties all across India with base support of SC, ST, various Backward Castes and Muslims so that India can usher into a human rights friendly pro-globalisation powerful country (economically and militarily).

Hem Raj Jain

(The writer is the author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)