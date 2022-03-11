While speaking to the media, the former Chief Minister and opposition leader of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said his party will return to power in Maharashtra with the full majority after the 2024 assembly polls as the state is “destined to see a change of power”. “Devendra was BJP’s election in-charge for Goa, was speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, state’s legislature complex in Mumbai, on his return to Maharashtra.

On the assembly poll results in four states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – where the BJP retained power, Fadnavis said “Modi magic” turned the much-hyped anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency. Uttar Pradesh has a population of 25 crores and in the last 37 years, for the first time, a party has retained power in the state… Modi magic turned the much-hyped anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency,” he said.

When asked about the BJP’s next goal, Fadnavis said, “Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the target for us now. We want to rescue the civic body from the clutches of corruption.

The Shiv Sena, which was one of the oldest allies of the BJP, had forged an unlikely alliance with the NCP and the Congress after the 2019 Maharashtra polls to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, after parting ways with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief minister’s post.