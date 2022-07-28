Image: Representative

We read and hear about numerous scams by politicians. They never remain poor but make more wealth than what a common man can imagine. It is solely due to human greed where the works, especially the budgets sent to them by the Centre are misused by them and this process is not transparent to the public. Every politician is collecting money for horse trading. BJP’S coffers are overflowing, thanks to big corporation’s quid pro quo. Opposition parties indulge in scamming to collect enormous wealth. Money is the main powerbroker at present because there is no ideology or ethics in the picture. Irrespective of who is ruling it is the 60:40 formulas which runs the country.

Politicians make money by launching new schemes. Tenders are sold to those who give them more money. For example the Amravati, green fields are converted into residential places, do politicians need to have a lavish lifestyle at the parliament they are building one with people’s money and simply what they do is entertain us on TV, by making this so lavish it gives the builder some buffer to write down extra stuff in accounts and that money goes to politicians. This is an outdated way, now they earn more by buying lands in demanding areas and selling them to the government at a higher rate that way they earn a lot of money.

In spite of knowing the corrupt leaders we repeatedly elect them. Be it Sharad Pawar, Shahs and Thackeray or Banerjees. All are corrupted and possess a lot of money that India can survive for many years without paying taxes. If such Politicians are in the Govt. We will remain a developed country for another century. The demand for reservation will remain, the reservation will remain reserved. It is rightly said, “In a democratic country, you get the government you deserve” So we elect such Politicians repeatedly to rule us. In our country corrupt politicians don’t face any serious consequences for their corrupt behaviour. Take the examples of most corrupt leaders of Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena, they all now joined BJP and the ED and IT turned mute on them.

Remember when IT officials raided 36 locations, including Jadhav’s house in Mazgaon’s Bilakhadi Chambers, the home of Bimal Agarwal, and the homes of five private BMC contractors. They discovered information on at least 36 properties worth more than Rs 130 crore and recovered Rs 2 crore in undeclared cash and Rs 1.5 crore worth of jewellery. The raids also unearthed receipts indicating cash payments totalling more than Rs 120 crore in the last year, primarily to BMC corporators, prompting the department to investigate the specifics of all 26 civic standing committee members.

Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee head Yashwant Jadhav of then the Shiv Sena ( now with Eknath Shinde) had obtained tenancy rights to 31 flats in Mazgaon’s Bilakhadi Chambers for 10 crores, according to an Income Tax Department probe. He was able to do this with the support of his assistant Bimal Agarwal’s firm Newshawk Multimedia Pvt Ltd. When questioned, he stated that the first diary entry was about him giving away watches on his mother’s birthday, and the second was about giving out presents to the poor on Gudi Padwa in honour of his mother.

The Income Tax Department is also investigating a Rs 15-crore payback of an unsecured loan to a Kolkata-based shell company that was subsequently channelled back to Jadhav aide Bimal Agarwal’s firm. According to l-T sources, Jadhav used the money to buy a hotel and a property with renters who exploited a Pagdi system. But now all this is forgotten and pardoned.

In 2017, fake currency in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 2,000, Rs 100 and Rs 50 worth Rs 1.37 lakh were seized from the house of BJP leaders Eracheri Rajesh and his brother Rakesh, both hailing from Mathilakam in Thrissur district. But they know nothing can go wrong because central agencies are under control of BJP in the centre.

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged scam related to the recruitment of teachers in West Bengal. His arrest came after the ED conducted raids on the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, and seized Rs 20 crore in cash. The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of said SSC scam. The Enforcement Directorate investigating the teacher recruitment scam raided the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, believed to be an associate of Partha Chatterjee. During the raids, the officials found heaps of cash piled up in a corner — later amounting to Rs 20 crore. There are many politicians who got caught with cash and scams but hardly anyone is severely punished. Maximum they get one or two years jail and scot free.