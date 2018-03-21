Djokovic feeling pain-free after years

Former world number one Novak Djokovic, who has been troubled by injury lately, has said that he is playing without pain after a long time.

The Serbian tennis star is planning to return at the Miami Masters, after a six-month injury lay-off.

The elbow injury sidelined him for six months after he was forced to retire at the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year. He underwent a surgery for the same in February.

“The last few days have been the first days in long, long time that I could actually focus on the game rather than have something in my mind always worried whether I’m going to have pain or not, and usually it happened,” Djokovic said ahead of his the Miami Open.

He added, “It’s quite refreshing because everything else was pain involved.”

The Serbian has played only five matches this season. He was earlier knocked out of the Indian Wells Masters and the Australian Open.

“This year is a special year for this tournament because it’s the last year on Key Biscayne. So we’re going to all try to enjoy it, and take the best out of it,” Djokovic said.

