It refers to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) renaming several metro-stations in Delhi according to popular names of places of their situation. DMRC should also change name of Yamuna-Bank station which confuses commoners very much. Otherwise also, every effort should be made to use Hindi names in Delhi as far as possible. Yamuna-Bank station can be renamed as Yamuna-Paar or some other Hindi name familiar with commoners.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)